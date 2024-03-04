The Supreme Court overturned a 1998 judgment protecting MPs and MLAs from prosecution for taking bribes in the House. PM Modi praised the decision for promoting clean politics and restoring faith in the system.

The Supreme Court has overturned a 1998 judgment protecting MPs and MLAs taking bribes to vote or make a speech in the House. A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed that bribery is not protected by parliamentary privileges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the decision as a "great judgment" that will ensure "clean politics and deepen people's faith in the system".

In 1998, the five-judge constitution bench held in its majority verdict on the Narasimha Rao versus CBI case that parliamentarians have immunity against criminal prosecution for any speech made and vote cast inside the House under Articles 105(2) and 194(2).

