Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, including Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda.

Shocking details have emerged in connection with the murder of a man identified as Renukaswamy in Bengaluru, who was allegedly killed for making "derogatory" comments against Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda. The police have so far arrested 16 people, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, popularly known as the 'Challenging Star' and his close friend and actress Pavithra. It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against Pavitra in a social media post.

Here's all you need to know about the case How did police get to know about the murder? A dead body was found dumped into a nearby stormwater drain in the Kamakshipalya area in Bengaluru. A food delivery boy who noticed dogs eating a human body alerted the police. The body was later sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered.

How was the deceased identified? A murder case was registered based on the recovery of the dead body of an unidentified man and the injuries on his body. Further, CCTV footage was checked and based on other technical evidence, the deceased was identified as Renukaswamy.

What happened? Renukaswamy, who hails from Lakshmi Venkateshwara Layout in Chitradurga, worked with a pharma company. He had allegedly made "derogatory" comments against Pavitra Gowda in social media posts

When was Darshan arrested? The investigation led to the arrest of 11 suspects, and based on their statements, Darshan and Pavithra were taken into custody. The 47-year-old Darshan, who featured in several successful films, was picked up from a Mysuru hotel as he stepped out after working out in the gym there on June 11, reported PTI.

Chilling details According to reports, it was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy, and the plan was hatched.

On Friday night, Darshan engaged Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, and Renukaswamy was picked up from near his house. Later, he was abducted and taken to a shed at Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, reported PTI quoting sources.

"Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal," sources said.

Two people confess When the police were working on the case, two accused approached Kamakshipalya police and "confessed" to killing Renukaswamy over a financial dispute. As the investigation progressed, police found out about Darshan and Pavithra's involvement, reported PTI.

Actor asked others to take blame According to an NDTV report, the actor had allegedly asked three other men to take the blame for the crime in exchange for cash of ₹5 lakh each to implicate themselves in the case.

What did the Karnataka home minister say? Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that during the probe, Darshan's name came up, and so he has been brought in for inquiry. Until the investigation is over, nothing can be said. Whether he (Darshan) is involved or not, what is the reason for the murder, and why has his name come up? All those things will be known only after the investigation.

Ram Gopal Verma reacts "A star using one die-hard fan to kill another die-hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of star worship syndrome. Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is an unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome," said director Ram Gopal Verma in a post on X.

