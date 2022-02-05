What went wrong at Westland Books?

Data from Nielsen BookScan India shows that in 2017, Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi, the first book in his new series following on the heels of the success of his Shiva Trilogy, was the no. 1 bestselling title that year (it was published by Westland) with a few other Westland authors like Savi Sharma (This Is Not Your Story and Everyone Has A Story) making it to the top 20. In 2018, Westland had one book in the top 5: Chetan Bhagat’s The Girl in Room 105 at no. 3. This was Bhagat’s first book with Westland after the author signed a six-book deal with the publishing house that year, for three fiction and three non-fiction titles. In 2019, Amish and Bhagat were again in the list of top 5 bestselling books of that year with Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta by Amish at no. 1 and Bhagat’s The Girl in Room 105 at no. 4. In 2020, Westland had only one book in the top 20 — Bhagat’s One Arranged Murder at no. 6 — and had no other books in the top 20. In 2021, One Arranged Murder slipped to no. 16 in the top 20 list, and Westland had no other books in the top 20 that year.