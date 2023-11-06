What will 5 more years of free foodgrain bring?

Why has the scheme been extended?

During the pandemic, the vast procurement and distribution network helped the government to rapidly respond to the needs of the 810 million beneficiaries. The scheme was hailed as bringing immediate relief to the poor. But experts believe that once such schemes are launched, they are difficult to roll back immediately despite the fiscal cost, especially close to general elections. With the assembly election season already in full swing, every political party is trying to woo voters through various populist measures, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is betting on a scheme that has seen very few critics.