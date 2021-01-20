What will Biden era mean for the world and India?

The US and India see each other as key strategic partners and analysts expect Indo-US relations to be less strained. The coalition against China is likely to persist and ties with India and other Pacific nations, including Japan and Australia, may be further boosted. The major change India is hoping for is in terms of—software exports, H1 visa policy, minimum compensation for engineers via which Trump tried discouraging hiring Indian IT professionals. Of late, the US was seen pressurizing India on its agri subsidy policy, for which, there may not be a major shift, but it might be easier to deal with the new regime.