What will India's recovery be like? Three letters hold key

Economic recovery can take many forms, which is why it is often depicted using alphabetic notations. For example, a V-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, prolonged U-shaped recovery and W-shaped recovery. The letters generally denote the graph of growth rate, which resembles the shape of the letter. A V-shaped recovery is usually a quick one from a recession, while a U-shaped recovery is one where the economy stays at a low growth rate for a time. The recovery is W-shaped generally when economic activity recovers, but falls again only to recover during the subsequent period.

Why do the recoveries take different shapes?

The fundamental difference between the different kinds of recovery is the time it takes for economic activity to normalize. The time taken is often a factor of multiple things such as the depth of the economic crisis. This is because the deeper the recession, the longer it takes a society to get back to normal. The other aspect has to do with the kind of policy response as that determines how quickly economic growth will recover. For instance, an adequate fiscal or monetary package offered by a government has in the past been instrumental in swift economic recoveries across different countries.

What are some examples of these kinds of recovery?

The US recession of 1953 is an example of a V-shaped recovery as economic activity returned to normal swiftly. In the 1980s, its recovery took a W shape. Its recovery after the 1973-75 recession and after the savings and loans crisis were U-shaped. Most nations experience either a U-shaped or V-shaped recovery; a W- shaped recovery is limited to weaker economies.

Hadn’t growth already slowed down in India?

India witnessed a slowdown from the second quarter of 2018-19. Tight money market conditions and the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services created stress in the non-bank sector, hampering consumption as consumer loans suffered. This led to lower demand for investment goods. The recession continued throughout 2019 and economic activity picked up from November. Growth may turn negative in the current quarter and economic activity will take time to return to pre-recession growth levels.

What kind of recovery is expected for India?

It is difficult to predict the shape of economic recovery in India at this juncture as there are too many unknowns. What we do know is that for China, the recovery was swift and resembled a V shape, but it was short-lived. If there is no second wave of covid-19, we should expect swift normalization from negative growth levels to the pre-covid levels of 5% and a gradual recovery to 7%—the trend in the last few years—but only by the second half of the next fiscal.

Karan Bhasin is a Delhi-based policy researcher.

