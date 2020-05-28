What will India's recovery be like? Three letters hold key

The fundamental difference between the different kinds of recovery is the time it takes for economic activity to normalize. The time taken is often a factor of multiple things such as the depth of the economic crisis. This is because the deeper the recession, the longer it takes a society to get back to normal. The other aspect has to do with the kind of policy response as that determines how quickly economic growth will recover. For instance, an adequate fiscal or monetary package offered by a government has in the past been instrumental in swift economic recoveries across different countries.