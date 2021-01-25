What will make Republic Day 2021 unique? All you need to know

With just one day to go for Republic Day 2021, India is all set to display its military power during the annual parade. However, this year's Republic Day will be very different from previous years as it is for the first time that it will be held amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s what will make this year’s Republic Day parade unique

No chief guest

This will be the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest in more than fifty years. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cancelled his visit due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

Major Changes in Republic Day 2021 Parade

The government has decided to downgrade the scale of the parade. This year, only 25,000 spectators will witness the Republic Day parade. Last year, 150,000 spectators were allowed. The route of the parade has also been shortened and the contingents will move up to the National stadium only. Earlier, the parade used to march up to the Red Fort. The veteran marching contingent or tableaux will not be present this year and no child below the age of 15 will take part in the parade.

Social distancing

The spectators will watch and notice various new things. Jawans will be seen wearing masks. Social-distancing will be in place for those coming to watch the celebrations.

Rafale’s Republic Day debut

According to Indian Air Force, the newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Republic Day parade and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation. A total of 38 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast.

First woman fighter pilot to participate in the parade

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will become the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the parade. The 28-year-old will be a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s tableau.

UP tableau to feature Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will feature a replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is currently under construction. It will also display the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town.

Farmers' mega tractor rally

Farmers' from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months. Farmers' leaders have said the tractor parade will remain peaceful and not affect the official Republic Day parade.

