What will make Republic Day 2021 unique? All you need to know

The government has decided to downgrade the scale of the parade. This year, only 25,000 spectators will witness the Republic Day parade. Last year, 150,000 spectators were allowed. The route of the parade has also been shortened and the contingents will move up to the National stadium only. Earlier, the parade used to march up to the Red Fort. The veteran marching contingent or tableaux will not be present this year and no child below the age of 15 will take part in the parade.