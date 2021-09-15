GST Council may mull petroleum inclusion: What it means for businesses, consumer

Refiners like Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd. use crude oil, which is outside GST, but various other inputs that go into refining operations would attract GST. Also, while some of their finished products such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel are outside GST and attract central excise duty and state-level value added taxes (VAT), others such as naphtha, light diesel oil, waxes, bitumen and other refinery byproducts come under GST. Inclusion of all petroleum products within GST would simplify their tax structure and possibly make them more tax-efficient.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}