'What you buy should have Indian sweat': PM Modi doubles down on Make in India on 75th birthday amid tariff woes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, once again urged Indians to prioritise 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) products to realise the mission of Viksit Bharat.

“This is the time of festivals. You have to keep repeating the Mantra of 'swadeshi' products... I request that 140 crore Indians, whatever you buy, should be made in India... Whatever you buy should have the sweat of an Indian behind its making,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday. He said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is the key pathway to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

PM Modi's birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday today, 17 September.

To mark his 75th birthday, PM Modi visited MP to launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns at Dharat.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's use of 'swadeshi', the Prime Minister said, "Mahatma Gandhi made 'swadeshi' a medium for Independence and now we have to make 'swadeshi' the foundation of Viksit Bharat."

Giving the reasoning behind his repeated calls for 'swadeshi', the Prime Minister said that the money circulating in the Indian markets can be used for investing in development projects.

"When we buy made-in-India products, our money stays within the country... And that money can be used for building roads, schools, and primary healthcare centres and helping the poor and widowed mothers," PM Modi said.

GST 2.0 Earlier this month, as the Centre ushered in GST reforms, the Prime Minister emphasised the theme "Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai" and asked MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Melas' during Diwali and Navaratri to promote Indian products and encourage people to buy them.

He stated that each MP should organise an exhibition in every sector of their constituency and showcase local artisans, micro and small industries, and indigenous products.

"Every shop should have a board that says, 'Garv se Kaho, ye swadesi hai'. State governments should run a campaign for this," PM Modi said

"From September 22, the first day of Navratri, new GST reforms will be implemented. We have to take advantage of them by buying Indian products," he added.

While Atmanirbhar Bharat has been a vision for the central government, the recent push for 'swadeshi' products comes amid the 50 per cent tariffs levied by the United States on imports of Indian goods.