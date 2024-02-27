What you wear is your responsibility, your decision: Rahul Gandhi on Hijab

What a woman wants to wear, is on her. If she wants to wear a hijab, or something else she should be allowed, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on hijab during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
In a video shared on YouTube, the Congress leader interacted with female students at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University. He was asked about his views on Hijab, and whether he thinks that a woman wearing hijab does not feel free.
“What you wear is your responsibility, your decision, I don't think anybody else should be deciding it," Rahul Gandhi added.
