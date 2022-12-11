Whatever data on crypto available is misleading: RBI Deputy Governor Rabi

FTX became the latest crypto exchange to collapse last month. The crypto firm reportedly used clients' money for various risky activities. Consequently, FTX clients lost billions of dollars. Bankman-Fried, who used to rub shoulders with political leaders, asserted that he was unaware of any fraud. Before this, some of the firms which recently announced financial difficulties were Terraform Labs, Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Celsius Network and Babel Finance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}