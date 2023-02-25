Whatever is happening in Punjab, had predicted it…: Kangana Ranaut on Ajnala police station attack
- Kangana also called on Amritpal Singh who challenged anyone who is ready to have an intellectual discussion with him. He could justify the demand of Khalistan.
Pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De's chief Amritpal Singh staged a massive protest in front of the Amritsar's Ajnala police station following which his close aide Lovepreet Toofan has now been released from jail. The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.
