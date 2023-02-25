Pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De's chief Amritpal Singh staged a massive protest in front of the Amritsar's Ajnala police station following which his close aide Lovepreet Toofan has now been released from jail. The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

Reacting to the attack on the Police station, Actress Kangana Ranaut in a tweet said that whatever is happening in Punjab, she had predicted it two years ago.

In a tweet on 24 February, Kangana wrote, “Whatever is happening in Punjab I predicted two years ago, many cases were filed on me, arrest warrant was issued against me, my car was attacked in Punjab, lekin wahi hua na jo maine kaha tha,now is the time non- Khalistani Sikhs need to make there position and intension clear."

6 summons, one arrest warrant, ban on my movies in Punjab, physical attack on my car, the price a nationalist pays to keep the nation together. Khalistanis are declared terrorists by GOI if you believe in the constitution, you mustn’t have any doubt about your position on this 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Gz8M4NOziY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2023

Recalling a previous incident that she faced in December 2021, when her car was attacked and stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib by a group of people. She wrote, “6 summons, one arrest warrant, ban on my movies in Punjab, physical attack on my car, the price a nationalist pays to keep the nation together. Khalistanis are declared terrorists by GOI if you believe in the constitution, you mustn’t have any doubt about your position on this."

In a latest update, Kangana also called on Amritpal Singh who challenged anyone who is ready to have an intellectual discussion with him. He could justify the demand of Khalistan.

On this, she wrote, “In Maharashtra Pandavas did Rajsu yagya, Arjun himself went uptill China to claim the tax from all kings. Then all kings declared Yudhishthir Samrat of Virat Bharata. Even the world war that happened eventually was called Mahabharata, Amrit Pal mujhse discussion kare."

In Maharashtra Pandavas did Rajsu yagya, Arjun himself went uptill China to claim the tax from all kings. Then all kings declared Yudhishthir Samrat of Virat Bharata. Even the world war that happened eventually was called Mahabharata, Amrit Pal mujhse discussion kare (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2023

“Over the centuries it disintegrated and integrated many times, no one can deny the grand Sikh empire in the rein of Sher-e- Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji, but how it stands now is because another King (democracy era king) called Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel again joined," she wrote.

“It and now there are many small states which have CM’s like olden days had kings and a Prime Minister who we called Samrat in those times. Anyone challenging this and presenting fragmented information is manipulating innocent people… #Khalistan Exists only in their brains," she added.

“Amrit pal has openly challenged the nation if anyone ready to have intellectual discussion with him he can justify the demand of #Khalistan I am shocked no one has accepted this challenge not even any politician. If I am not beaten/attacked or shot dead by Khalistanis I am ready, She concluded.

Here's what happened in 2021:

In 2021, Kangana Ranaut's car was briefly stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her remarks against the farmers' protest. Posting a video of the incident, she had said, “My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me."

Stating that she was very shocked by this behaviour, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob abused her with profanities and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation "mob lynching" the actor questioned her "safety. After police persuaded them, the protesters allowed her car to proceed from Rupnagar.

Earlier, the actor was also accused of comparing protesting farmers with "Khalistani terrorists". In the past, FIRs have also been registered against her over her remarks.