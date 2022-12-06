What’s ahead for oil markets after Russia price cap?2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:34 PM IST
For oil importers like India, the move is a cause of concern, though the government seems confident on getting adequate supplies
For oil importers like India, the move is a cause of concern, though the government seems confident on getting adequate supplies
Oil markets are bracing for volatility after Russia dismissed the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel on its crude oil. For oil importers like India, the move is a cause of concern, though the government seems confident on getting adequate supplies. Mintexplains.