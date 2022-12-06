What’s ahead for oil markets after Russia price cap?

The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil and oil products has been imposed by G7, in which the European Union is a non-enumerated member, to curb Russia’s earnings from its oil exports that fuels its war in Ukraine. The move prohibits purchase and delivery of crude from Russia above the price cap. This is another effort among the West’s series of measures to isolate Russia and squeeze its funds for the war. According to EU, the price cap will also serve to stabilize global energy prices which have remained elevated amid the Ukraine war and would address inflation.