What's allowed, what's not as CAQM revokes restrictions under GRAP-3 as air quality in Delhi-NCR improves

Delhi: GRAP-3 restrictions have been revoked in Delhi-NCR following improvement in air quality in the region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Thursday, 22 January.

Restrictions under Stage-I & II of the revised GRAP, would however, remain in place and be monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not worsen, the air quality management body said in its statement.

What's allowed, what's not under GRAP 1, GRAP 2? Here's a list of what's allowed and what is not under GRAP 1, GRAP 2 curbs:

– Ban on open burning of bio-mass and municipal solid waste.

– Ban on the use of coal, firewood as fuel in Tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

– Inter-state buses from NCR states would not be allowed to enter Delhi, except those running on electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. This restriction does not apply to buses or tempo travellers operating under an All India Tourist Permit.

– Avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January

– Avoid open burning of solid waste and bio-mass

Mandate on use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, more Restrictions under GRAP 1, GRAP 2 also mandate the following:

– Intensified use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppression measures in road construction, widening, repair projects and maintenance activities.

– Deployment of traffic police for smooth traffic flow at identified corridors prone to heavy traffic and congestion.

In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management said the AQI of Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed.

It said the weather forecast indicated that the AQI was likely to remain in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the coming days.