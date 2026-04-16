What's allowed, what's not as GRAP-1 restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR amid ‘poor’ air quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday enforced Stage I measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality deteriorated to the “poor” category, officials said.
"The AQI of Delhi has been showing an increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 226 ('Poor' Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the next two days," a senior official said, according to PTI.
"The sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, decided to invoke all actions under stage-1 ('Poor' air quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the official added.
2. Industrial activities are allowed as long as they comply with pollution control norms.
3. Vehicular movement continues normally, although vehicles causing pollution may be penalised.
4. Diesel generators are permitted only for essential or emergency use.
5. Commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels can operate, but they must use clean fuels and cannot use coal or wood.
6. Public transport and private vehicles continue to operate as usual.
2. The burning of waste in the open, including garbage, leaves, and other materials, is strictly prohibited. The use of coal or wood as fuel in roadside eateries and commercial kitchens is banned, with hotels, restaurants, and open dining areas required to switch to electricity, gas, or other cleaner fuels.
3. Diesel generators may be used only in essential or emergency situations. Polluting vehicles can face penalties or be impounded. Traffic management measures include deploying police personnel at key intersections and advising motorists to turn off engines at red lights.
4. Additionally, older vehicles are not allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are prohibited.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a structured set of measures and guidelines aimed at tackling increasing air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. Under GRAP, air quality is classified into five categories based on the Air Quality Index (AQI):
Good: 0–50
Satisfactory: 51–100
Moderate: 101–200
Poor: 201–300
Very Poor: 301–400