What's allowed, what's not as GRAP-1 restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR amid ‘poor’ air quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday enforced Stage I measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality deteriorated to the “poor” category, officials said.

"The AQI of Delhi has been showing an increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 226 ('Poor' Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the next two days," a senior official said, according to PTI.

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"The sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, decided to invoke all actions under stage-1 ('Poor' air quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the official added.

What's allowed? Construction and demolition work are permitted, but only with mandatory dust control measures such as water sprinkling and anti-smog guns. 2. Industrial activities are allowed as long as they comply with pollution control norms.

3. Vehicular movement continues normally, although vehicles causing pollution may be penalised.

4. Diesel generators are permitted only for essential or emergency use.

5. Commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels can operate, but they must use clean fuels and cannot use coal or wood.

6. Public transport and private vehicles continue to operate as usual.

What's restricted? Dust suppression steps, such as deploying anti-smog guns, will be implemented at all construction and demolition sites. Projects exceeding 500 square metres are required to follow approved dust control plans.

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2. The burning of waste in the open, including garbage, leaves, and other materials, is strictly prohibited. The use of coal or wood as fuel in roadside eateries and commercial kitchens is banned, with hotels, restaurants, and open dining areas required to switch to electricity, gas, or other cleaner fuels.

3. Diesel generators may be used only in essential or emergency situations. Polluting vehicles can face penalties or be impounded. Traffic management measures include deploying police personnel at key intersections and advising motorists to turn off engines at red lights.

4. Additionally, older vehicles are not allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are prohibited.

What is GRAP? The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a structured set of measures and guidelines aimed at tackling increasing air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. Under GRAP, air quality is classified into five categories based on the Air Quality Index (AQI):

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Good: 0–50

Satisfactory: 51–100

Moderate: 101–200

Poor: 201–300

Very Poor: 301–400

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X