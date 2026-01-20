What's allowed, what's not in Delhi-NCR as CAQM revokes GRAP-IV restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked actions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR amid slight improvement in the AQI levels.

However, measures under stages — I, II & III — will remain in force to manage pollution levels.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Sub-Committee on GRAP after noting the improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi.

"Owing to favourable meteorological conditions and increase in wind speed, AQI of Delhi has shown improvement and has been recorded as 378 ("Very Poor") today i.e. on 20.01.2026. Further, IMD/IITM forecast indicates AQI of Delhi to remain in this range in coming days. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke with immediate effect, its orders dated 17.01.2026, for invoking actions under Stage-IV ('Severe+' Category, AQI >450) of extant schedule of GRAP," stated CAQM.

The agency said that while GRAP Stage-IV is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favorable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I, II & III.

It also directed all implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I, II & III of the extant GRAP.

Also Read | Air Pollution: CAQM orders closure of industrial units over gross violations

What's not allowed? — Under Stage III, classes up to 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode. Parents and students have the option to choose online education, wherever available.

— Authorities to enforce strict restrictions on the categories of dust generating/ air pollution causing construction & demolition activities activities in the entire NCR.

The activities include — Earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works.

— Piling works.

— All demolition works.

— Laying of sewer line, water line, drainage and electric cabling etc. by open trench system.

— Brick or masonry works.

— Painting, polishing and varnishing works etc.

— Cement, Plaster or other coatings, except for minor indoor repairs/maintenance.

— Cutting / grinding and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials, except for minor indoor repairs or maintenance.

— Road construction activities and major repairs.

Also Read | More than skin-deep: Air pollution is ageing your skin faster than you think

— Transfer, loading or unloading of dust generating materials like cement, fly-ash, bricks, sand, murram, pebbles, crushed stone etc. anywhere within or outside the project sites.

— Movement of vehicles carrying construction materials on unpaved roads

— The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

— Stage III also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles of BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

— In stage III, NCR State governments / GNCTD can take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

AQI levels Stage I: Poor (AQI 201-300)

Stage II: Very poor (AQI 301-400)

Stage III: Severe (AQI 401-450)