What's behind deadly violence in PoK? Banned group, death of a trader, protests — All you need to know

Amid reports of violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India expressed concerns over loss of lives in the region, urging the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses.

At least 11 people, including four police officers, were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

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Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as other related issues."

"In this context, we continue to observe a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. This appears to be a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

He said "several reports of police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir" indicate that "several people have been killed, while many others have been injured."

"We hope that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he added.

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What's happening in PoK? A protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggered over regional grievances and a ban on an organisation, turned violent this week, killing several people and injuring scores.

As many as 11 people were killed in clashes between the police and protesters on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported. Commissioner Sardar Waheed Khan was quoted as saying that at least seven civilians and four policemen were killed during Sunday's clash between police and JAAC protesters in PoK's Rawalakot.

However, PoK activists involved in the movement alleged that security crackdowns over the past two days had resulted in more than 100 deaths and numerous injuries, PTI reported.

The trigger for the protest was the banning of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a prominent civil rights and socio-political coalition.

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On Friday, June 6, the organisation was designated a proscribed organisation and banned under anti-terrorism legislation.

The event coincided with the opening of nomination filings for legislative elections expected to be held on July 27.

As authorities announced a general election to be held in July, the JAAC announced it would hold a protest on June 9 to press for its demands. However, the government banned the group and arrested several of its members.

India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the recent elections, maintaining that PoK has been "illegally and forcibly" occupied by Pakistan.

What triggered the protest? According to PTI, the JAAC has long been demanding the abolition of 12 "refugee seats" in the so-called Legislative Assembly in PoK.

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The seats are reserved for refugees from Kashmir who settled in Pakistan after 1947. The JAAC reportedly alleged that these seats were often used by mainstream Pakistani political parties to influence the formation of governments in Muzaffarabad.

Experts told Al Jazeera that the current crisis is part of a deeper, long-running debate about governance, political representation, resource allocation and regional autonomy in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The civil society group has also been leading demonstrations over political and economic grievances in the region. Several reports claimed that the JAAC planned a protest march to get the government to implement a 38-point agenda, which demands subsidised flour and electricity.

According to News18, the unrest unfolded in Rawalakot after weeks of growing friction between authorities and local residents over issues such as governance, resource allocation, unemployment, inflation, and repeated internet shutdowns.

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The grievances channelled in the protest are not new. There have been several agitations in the past on the shortage of electricity and food.

After the local authorities banned the JAAC, the organisation called for a territory-wide wheel-jam strike, Al Jazeera claimed.

Internet and mobile data services were suspended in several areas, examinations were postponed, and additional Pakistani security forces were deployed across multiple districts.

The protest on Tuesday was the fourth such protest led by the JAAC.

What led to the violence? Clashes broke out after tensions flared over the death of a trader, who was allegedly shot during a confrontation with law enforcers on Friday night. This sparked fresh anger among residents.

Police said the situation remained tense due to the protest call, and consequently, the Jammu and Kashmir University and the Mirpur Intermediate Board cancelled examinations scheduled to begin from June 8.

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According to News18's account, security forces moved to disperse protesters who had gathered outside a hospital mortuary, where the deceased’s body had been taken.

Authorities alleged that some protesters used weapons and petrol bombs during the clashes, prompting a forceful response in which multiple fatalities were reported.

However, supporters of the JAAC and several local accounts have challenged the official version, alleging that the number of civilian casualties is significantly higher than reported, the report added.

Earlier, officials accused the demonstrators of attacking the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalakot on Sunday.

(With inputs from reports and agencies)

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