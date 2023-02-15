India has scripted aviation history with the mammoth 540-aircraft order by Air India. Mint explains why Indian airlines are placing such big bets in a business which is often synonymous with paper-thin margins and volatile cost structures.

What’s driving Indian aviation growth?

India is the third largest domestic aviation market after China and the US. The annual domestic air traffic in pre-covid 2019 for India stood at 144 mn passengers. With only 3-4% of the population using air travel, experts are confident of further penetration on the back of increasing income levels, an aspirational middle-class, competition between low-cost carriers and enhanced connectivity and infrastructure. The government and the industry say India could become the third largest international — not just domestic — aviation market given the huge gap between potential and current air travel penetration.

Which Indian airlines are set to order more?

In addition to the order by Air India, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India expects Indian airlines to order 1,000-1,200 planes over the next two years with around 500 by IndiGo alone. Currently, Indian airlines await the delivery of more than 1,300 aircraft across IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Go FIRST, Vistara and Akasa Air. As airlines prepare their growth plan in step with rising demand for air travel, discussions have started with aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing for adding more jets. India’s youngest airline Akasa Air says it will place a large order this year for growing its network beyond 2027.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

How will airlines fund the purchases?

The price of a narrow-body aircraft such as Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 MAX is $100-120 mn while wide-body planes like Boeing 787 and Airbus 350 cost $300-400 mn. Airlines opt for either operating lease where the aircraft is leased for a period ranging from months to years, or finance- lease where they typically pay 15% upfront equity and the rest is lent by banks.

Where will all these planes be deployed?

Airlines are betting big on growing air traffic demand from Tier-2 and 3 cities, in addition to ever-rising demand for metro-to-metro network. Airlines are also looking to deploy more planes on short-and medium-haul international routes, which come with better margins. The industry expects more new and revived airports on the back of projected capital expenditure of over ₹90,000 crore over the next five years by the Airports Authority of India, private airport companies and regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

How will Indian aviation shape up?

A major shift could happen in the market: so far, IndiGo’s been the largest player with strong promoter-support but there are visible signs of competition from Air India and Akasa Air. Indian airlines will eye a greater share of outbound international traffic from the current level of around 45%. While Air India is expected to cross foreign carriers in flights to US and Europe, IndiGo is eyeing Europe and East Asia by 2024. The government has asked airlines and airports to work towards multiple international hubs in India.