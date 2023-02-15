What’s behind the bumper plane orders?

India is the third largest domestic aviation market after China and the US. The annual domestic air traffic in pre-covid 2019 for India stood at 144 mn passengers. With only 3-4% of the population using air travel, experts are confident of further penetration on the back of increasing income levels, an aspirational middle-class, competition between low-cost carriers and enhanced connectivity and infrastructure. The government and the industry say India could become the third largest international — not just domestic — aviation market given the huge gap between potential and current air travel penetration.