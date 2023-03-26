What’s behind the growing glitter of gold

One such bank was Silicon Valley Bank. It faced losses of around $1.8 billion in doing so. On 8 March, it tried to fill this gap by selling new shares worth $1.75 billion. This alarmed the investors who had invested in the bank’s stock. They sold out and the price crashed. The news spread on social media, leading to a bank run, where people started withdrawing their deposits from the bank. Soon, other banks like Signature Bank and First Republic Bank were in trouble, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and prevent the situation from getting worse. In fact, a Reuters newsreport points out that estimates made by JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts suggest that in March, deposits close to $500 billion have been moved out of vulnerable American banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.