What’s cooking? Another surge in edible oil imports

How much is India importing now?

Total imports of edible oils by India shot up 25% in the first nine months (November 2022 to July 2023) of the oil year 2022-23, as per the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, or SEA, a processing and trade lobby. An oil year extends from November to October of next year. SEA is estimating that India could end up importing as much as 15.5 million tonnes of vegetable oil in 2022-23, surpassing the past record of 15.1 million tonnes in 2016-17. Palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia comprise a bulk (59%) of cooking oil imports. In 2021-22, India’s edible oil import bill surged 34% to ₹1.6 trillion.