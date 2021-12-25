Taking cognizance of the current Covid-19 situation in the country, several states have opted to impose night curfews as one of the measures to contain the virus transmission. However, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl has tried to find the logic behind the night curfews. Taking to Twitter, Bahl said when the movement of people is lesser at night so what purpose do the night curfews solve. “What's the logic behind night curfews across certain states in India? One would think that the movement of people is anyways lesser at night, so what purpose do they solve?", the Snapdeal CEO wrote on Twitter.

What's the logic behind night curfews across certain states in India? One would think that the movement of people is anyways lesser at night, so what purpose do they solve? — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) December 24, 2021

Netizens reacted to Bahl's query and some of them wittily responded. A user wrote, "Since Omnicron originated in South Africa and SA is 4 hours behind us. Omicron is still having jet lag and working in SA time zone. Hence night curfew".

Since Omnicron originated in south Africa and SA is 4 hours behind us. Omicron is still having jet lag and working in SA time zone. Hence night curfew. — Sinha (@HarshalSinha) December 24, 2021

Another user wrote, "Lately, the number of ghosts has increased in the state in India so maybe that's why curfew has been imposed at night".

Lately, the number of ghosts has increased in the state in india so maybe that's why curfew has been imposed at night😅😅 — Ripom Dutta🚀 (@RipomDutta) December 24, 2021

"Omicron variant has night-blindness," a Twitter user responded.

Omicron variant has night-blindness (रतोंधि) — Lokesh Jaiswal (@lokesh0210) December 24, 2021

A slew of states has imposed night curfew, mostly between December 24 to January 2 in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant, restricting people from doing parties amid Christmas and New Year holidays.

States that have imposed night curfews are:

Haryana (from 11 pm to 5 am)

Rajasthan (from 11 pm to 5 am)

Gujarat (from 11 pm to 5 am)

Uttar Pradesh (from 11 pm to 5 am)

Madhya Pradesh (from 11 pm to 5 am)

Maharashtra (from 9 pm to 6 am)

Meanwhile, Snapdeal has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO). The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.07 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Snapdeal is an e-commerce company, and focuses exclusively on the value segment, with more than 90% of the products sold on the platform priced below ₹1,000 and more than 80% of its users residing beyond the metro cities.

