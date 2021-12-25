'What's logic of night curfews?', Snapdeal CEO asks as states reimpose Covid curbs

Taking cognizance of the current Covid-19 situation in the country, several states have opted to impose night curfews as one of the measures to contain the virus transmission. However, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl has tried to find the logic behind the night curfews. Taking to Twitter, Bahl said when the movement of people is lesser at night so what purpose do the night curfews solve. “What's the logic behind night curfews across certain states in India? One would think that the movement of people is anyways lesser at night, so what purpose do they solve?", the Snapdeal CEO wrote on Twitter.

