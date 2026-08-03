The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced that its core team will convene for a two-day strategy meet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar beginning 5 August.

The session will bring together CJP's founder, spokespersons, and organisational leadership to discuss and contemplate the next steps for the youth movement.

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Over the past several days, CJP team members have consulted a wide range of stakeholders on what the party's next steps should be, including a team of fifty core volunteers who dedicated their time and effort throughout the Jantar Mantar protest, a statement issued by CJP said on Monday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the purpose of the Cockroach Janta Party's strategy meet on August 5? ⌵ The strategy meet aims to discuss future plans and next steps for the youth movement, bringing together CJP's founder, spokespersons, and organizational leadership. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party lead protests against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The CJP led protests demanding governmental accountability over issues like NEET paper leaks, which ultimately resulted in Pradhan's resignation. 3 How is the Cockroach Janta Party planning to gather feedback from the youth after the strategy meet? ⌵ Following the strategy meet, CJP will conduct a nationwide listening tour to understand the needs and aspirations of the youth across the country. 4 What documents did Abhijeet Dipke share regarding his education funding? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke shared a scholarship document showing that Boston University awarded him a Dean's Scholarship totaling $37,500, complemented by an education loan. 5 Should concerns about the legitimacy of Abhijeet Dipke's education funding be taken seriously? ⌵ Concerns have been raised, particularly by an RTI activist questioning how Dipke's father could afford his education abroad, but Dipke maintains transparency over his funding sources.

In the days following the strategy meet, CJP will reach out to its volunteers across the country and organize a nationwide listening tour to take into account the needs and aspirations of the youth - a generation that has grown hopeful and optimistic about the country's future in light of the resounding success of CJP's protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which led to his resignation, the statement said.

Pradhan resigned as India's Education Minister on Saturday, 25 July, handing the month-long youth movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) a major victory.

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The resignation, many observers argued, underscored the growing political influence of the Gen Z-led movement that began as an online campaign sparked by a comment from the Chief Justice of India before evolving into a nationwide protest demanding government accountability over the NEET paper leaks.

CJP will share further details on its next steps, including the schedule for the nationwide listening tour, in the coming days.

Abhijeet Dipke breaks the silence over the degree row Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke broke his silence on the funding of his foreign education.

Dipke, who returned to India in June before leading one of the biggest protest movements in India, earned a Master of Science in Public Relations from the College of Communication at Boston University in Massachusetts, US.

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“I received a scholarship from Boston University and took an education loan to fund the rest of my expenses. I have to pay the loan,” Dipke told Barkha Dutt in an interview with MOJO, amid questions about funding of his foreign education.

The defeat of this arrogant government at the hands of the youth shows that when young people come together, they can achieve anything.

Dipke also shared a scholarship document with Dutt containing information about the funding. The document showed that Boston University awarded Dipke a Dean's Scholarship of $12,500 per semester for three semesters, totalling $37,500.

(With agency inputs)