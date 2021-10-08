‘What's next for coal,’ Nikhil Kamath ponders as stocks dwindle. See tweet

As electricity production takes a hit due to lack of coal, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared an infographic explaining what it happening. Titled ‘Global Energy Crisis in India and China’, the illustration explains why there power plants are facing troubles in the country, how the situation has evolved in the nation since the pandemic, the issues India is facing and what can be done to resolve them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}