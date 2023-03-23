What's next for Rahul Gandhi? Lawyer seeks disqualification from Lok Sabha as Congress plans appeal2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday said former party chief Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against a Gujarat court verdict holding him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case, and alleged that the government was after him for speaking the truth.
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Thursday, sparking calls for his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The Congress meanwhile has insisted that it would make use of ‘all legal recourse’ available and appeal to the higher courts. Following the verdict, the senior politician now has 30 days to file an appeal against his conviction.
