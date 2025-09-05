What's open, what's closed on Eid-e-Milad, Onam 2025 festivals today: Full list

Several cities in India have both school and bank holidays on Friday, September 5, in observance of Thiruvonam and Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad. However, trading activities on stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, will remain open on September 5, so today is not a stock market holiday.

Thiruvonam, particularly celebrated in Kerala, marks the final and most significant day of the Onam festival.

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam. It is important to note that Sunnis observe this day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.

School holiday today According to the list of gazetted holidays mentioned in the 2025 calendar, the Milad-un-Nabi festival is listed as a public holiday.

As such, all government and private schools and offices are expected to remain closed.

This year, Eid-e-Milad and Onam fall on the same day as Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on September 5 every year in remembrance of the birth anniversary of the country’s second President and a renowned educationist — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Eid-e-Milad, Onam bank holiday today As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar, banks across India will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad and the Onam festival on Friday.

These holidays will be observed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Aizawl, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar and Vijayawada on Friday, September 5.

Milad-un-Nabi holiday shifted in Mumbai and suburbs to Sept 8 On September 3, RBI notified all customers that the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai has been moved from September 5 to September 8 after the Muslim community decided to hold the procession on September 8.

The change was made to maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6, when immersion of Ganpati idols will happen, as per a PTI report.

Notably, the September 5 holiday remains unchanged for other districts in Maharashtra.

Will stock market open for trading today? According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock market will remain open for trading on Friday, September 5.

