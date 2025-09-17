What’s PM Narendra Modi doing on his 75th birthday today? Health camps, tribal outreach, and more – find out

PM Modi turns 75 today: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh as he turns 75 today, 17 September.

The Prime Minister will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns at Dharat around 12 noon. He will also lay the foundation stone, launch several other initiatives, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on 17 September 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.

The prime minister will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns. The campaign will be organised from 17 September to 2 October at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to mark PM Modi's 75th Birthday.

Like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is launching the 'Sewa Pakhwara' – a fortnight of events across the country marking PM Modi's birthday celebrations, which showcase his commitment to citizens' welfare and service to mankind.

One lakh health camps More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide.

This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

Under the campaign, nationwide blood donation drives will also be organised. Donors will be registered on the e-Raktkosh portal, and pledge campaigns will be run through MyGov. Beneficiaries will be enrolled under PM-JAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the bank accounts of eligible women across the country with a single click. Nearly ten lakh women in the country will benefit.

The Prime Minister will launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot to raise awareness on maternal and child health. The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services.

According to a government statement, he will distribute the one-croreth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card for the state.

Prime Minister will launch the ‘Adi Seva Parv’, for MP, which will symbolize the confluence of tribal pride and spirit of nation-building. The initiative will include a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection.

PM MITRA Park Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. Spread over more than 2,150 acres, the park will be equipped with world-class facilities, including Common Effluent Treatment Plant, solar power plant, modern roads among others making it an ideal industrial township. It will also significantly benefit the cotton growers in the region by enhancing farmers’ income by providing better value for their produce.

Prime Minister will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women’s self-help group under the Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam initiative of the state. Over 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will develop ‘Maa Ki Bagiya’. Women’s groups are also being provided with all necessary resources to ensure plant protection.

How did PM Modi celebrate his last birthday? Last year as he turned 74, PM Modi visited Odisha where he interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban, and he laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth more than ₹3800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister also launched ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship scheme of the Odisha government in Bhubaneswar. This largest, single women-centric scheme covers more than 1 crore women.