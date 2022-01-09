In what can be termed as good news for those vaccinated with both the Covid-19 jabs, US-based top infectious disease expert Dr Faheem Younus has said the risk of Covid-19 death in a fully vaccinated person is "0.0033 per cent".

Dr Faheem Younus, who's VP and Chief of Infectious Diseases at University of Maryland UCH, tweeted "the risk of Covid-19 death in a FULLY vaccinated person is 0.003%". "Yet vaccines are a *conspiracy*," he added.

Dr Faheem Younus, while citing a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: "Among 1,228,664 persons who completed primary vaccination during December 2020–October 2021, severe COVID-19–associated outcomes (0.015%) or death (0.0033%) were rare."

Also read: Omicron is largely resistant in these 2 conditions, shows study

Risk of COVID death in a FULLY vaccinated person is 0.003%



Yet vaccines are a *conspiracy*https://t.co/8Bmyu4HRdm pic.twitter.com/MAckFhn7g3 — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 9, 2022

"Risk factors for severe outcomes included age ≥65 years, immunosuppressed, and six other underlying conditions. All persons with severe outcomes had at least one risk factor; 78% of persons who died had at least four," the study added.

Also read: How Covid evades human immune defence system? Study explains key reasons

In his yesterday's Twitter post, Dr Faheem Younus urged people not to discard the KN/N95 masks to "manage the cost". He said people should buy two KN95 masks and keep using them on alternate basis until they are damaged.

"How to manage the cost of KN/N95 masks? Reuse. Don’t discard your mask daily. Buy 2-KN95 masks. Keep alternating them for weeks (until they aren’t broken/damaged). It’s not ideal. But 100-times better than not wearing a good quality mask due to affordability issues," he tweeted.

How to manage the cost of KN/N95 masks? Reuse.



Don’t discard your mask daily



Buy 2-KN95 masks. Keep alternating them for weeks (until they aren’t broken/damaged)



It’s not ideal. But 100-times better than not wearing a good quality mask due to affordability issues — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 8, 2022

Dr Younus had earlier shared a piece of "good news" amid the Omicron surge across the world. The new Covid-19 variant Omicron causes “significantly less" severe disease as compared to the widely prevalent Delta variant of coronavirus, he said.

Citing a study of hospitalised Covid-19 patients conducted in South Africa, Dr Younus said a similar pattern of omicron has been shown in various studies. The data shows acute respiratory symptoms among 31 per cent of Omicron patients as compared to 91 per cent of Delta patients analysed in the study, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.