What's the best way to learn about NFTs, metaverse? Check Nikhil Kamath's recommendation1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to Twitter to share his views and recommendations
The year 2021 has been nothing short of a whirlwind in the face when it comes to new innovations coming to the fore.
At the very least, it can be overwhelming for one to keep up with all of it. Finding the right resources to learn about everything is also not easy.
The person to step in here was Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who took to Twitter to share how he prefers to master the new concepts.
“Have been through a lot of books and podcasts over the last month about nfts metaverse blockchain etc. I love books and will always prefer it for stuff like history,philosophy, psychology. But for things that change fast, podcasts will likely pull an internet over newspaper (sic)," wrote Kamath.
He shared this after appreciating some of the content creators on the internet who put financial and educational videos often.
In an earlier tweet, he said: “To my friends, @BeerBicepsGuy @thetanmay @rajshamani, whatever critique you might get, you guys are pioneering and democratizing education for a new world (sic)."
“The quality of your content is so much better than a lot of paid crap people sell online. Kudos, Stay free,stay relevant," he added.
Following this, some of his followers and Twitter users asked Kamath for his recommendations to learn some concepts.
“Do share your recommendations," wrote Saloni Sanghvi, the founder of My Wealth Guide.
Replying to this, Kamath posted a video link. Check it out:
Some of the other netizens agreed with his view on podcasts.
“Slowly Podcasts are becoming the source of getting new high in life but book remain the best," wrote one person.
“And also I think podcast are more time efficient way to gather knowledge," said another.
