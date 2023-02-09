As Congress and the opposition demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answers on the Adani crisis, PM smoothly dodged the topic by attacking the Gandhi-Nehru family during his speech at the Parliament.

In his speech, PM Modi mentioned that the family shies away from keeping 'Nehru' surname and also questioned that if Nehru was a good man then 'What's the fear in keeping the surname?'

Some have problems with government schemes' names and Sanskrit words that we used to name them. I have read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name, the PM noted

Congress misused Article 356

In another scathing attack, he alleged Congress of misusing Article 356 time and again.

“Which party and people in power misused Article 356? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 as many as 50 times and her name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala communist govt was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru & was toppled," he pointed out.

“In Tamil Nadu too, governments of veterans like MGR & Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar's govt was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in US for treatment & attempts were made to topple his govt," PM Modi added.

Opposition raises slogan

As Modi started speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the opposition kept on raising slogans like ‘Modi-Adani bhai bhai’, ‘Adani pe kuchh to bolo’, ‘Adani ke gulami khatam karo’.

Hitting back at the Opposition MPs, PM Modi said, "The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to the House."

He further said in Hindi, "Keechad uske pas tha mere pas gulaal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal."

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I thank all of them for that," he said. Notably, the lotus is the BJP's party symbol.

They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans: PM Modi

In the middle of the speech, BJP MPs were also seen raising slogans ‘Modi-Modi’ to overpower the opposition sloganeering. But as nothing helped, the Prime Minister ended the speech with a masterstroke “Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country..."