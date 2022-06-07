A tweet finally made it possible for Grammy winning music composer Ricky Kej to be reunited with his medal as it was stuck with Bengaluru's customs department for two months. Read to know more
Two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej's medallion that he won at the Grammys was stuck with the Bengaluru customs for over two months as courier agency FedEx allegedly failed to submit paperwork to clear the prize.
Kej has been waiting patiently for two months to get his Grammy medallion. Having got no response, the famous Bengaluru composer posted on social media asking the Customs Department to release it to him.
While sharing the post, Kej also tagged the Twitter profiles of Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru customs. He also mentioned that Fed Ex is not responding to his queries.
“Request urgent help @ChennaiCustoms @mumbaicus1 @CommrBlrCityCus @CustomsIndia. I recently won a Grammy Award, my medallion has been stuck in Customs Bengaluru for over 2 months. @FedEx @FedExHelp @FedExIndia are unresponsive and not helpful. Could you please help me get my medal," he wrote in the tweet.
His post has grabbed attention on the microblogging site and even Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took note of it.
“I noticed that @CommrBlrCityCus and @cbic_india are already doing the facilitation. Shri @rickykej is in touch. Hopefully, it will be resolved soon. @FinMinIndia," she wrote.
According to Kej's latest tweet, it was cleared today afternoon and the composer will likely to receive it tomorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Kej in April. The Prime Minister had also shared glimpses of the meeting on Twitter.
"Happy to have met you @rickykej!," wrote PM Modi. "Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger," he had added. PM Modi also gave his best wishes to Kej for his future endeavours.
In one of the two photos shared by the Prime Minister, Kej is showing his Grammy Award to PM Modi. While in the other Kej appears to be reading something from a book to PM Modi.
Kej had won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'. The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.
As per the official website, 'Divine Tides' is a nine-song album that aims to deliver the message that ''each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally''.
In 2015, Kej took home his first-ever Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara'.
