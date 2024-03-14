What's wrong with India? Here's how Israel joined the social media trend...

Throughout the posted video, various embassy diplomats are posed with the same question: What's wrong with India? to which they answer in different ways.

After news of the Spanish tourist's rape in India broke last week, social media has been abuzz with the #What'sWrongWithIndia? trend where multiple users on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared their negative experiences in the country. In a twist to this trend, however, the Israeli Embassy in India joined in with its "tea" on their experiences.

The official account, Israel in India posted on March 13, saying: “WHAT'S WRONG WITH INDIA? Listen to our diplomats spill the chai on #WhatsWrongWithIndia. Brace yourself for the unexpected twist at the end! Do you agree with their reasonings?"

The close-to-a-minute-long video begins with a person asking the Israeli ambassador "What's wrong with India?" to which he replies with: "You soft landed on the Moon. We crashed."

Through the video, various embassy diplomats are posed with the same question, which they answer in different ways. Ranging from "Too many beautiful places to visit", to "Too many desserts, I love jalebi", "Too many good songs to listen to", “Many delicious food options" and “so many amazing Bollywood movies, I don't know how to finish them all", the answers in the video were all positive as opposed to the largely negative trend online.

The video also ended on a humourous note, with the last diplomat questioned answering "Rakhi Sawant", followed by him asking her photo in his office why she chose to marry her husband: "Why did you choose Adil? I am right here".

Positive Responses to Post The post generated massive responses and at the time of publishing had 19,000 likes and 6,454 reposts. It had also been quoted 580 times.

Indian users on X were appreciative of Israel "siding with India" against racism.

On March 12, MyGovIndia -- the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, also attempted to counter the negative trend by posting about India's achievements in response to the question.

