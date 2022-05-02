Messaging platform WhatsApp has banned nearly 18 lakh accounts in the month of March in its fight against abuse on the platform, according to its detailed monthly compliance report that has to be filed under the new IT rules.

WhatsApp had banned 14.26 lakh Indian accounts during February.

The new IT rules — which came into effect last year — require large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," a spokesperson said Monday.

The action was taken after various grievances received from users in India via various mechanisms of the platform or through its prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

As many as 597 grievance reports were received, and 74 accounts were "actioned" in March 2022.

Out of the total reports received, 407 pertained to 'ban appeal' while others were in the categories of account support, product support and safety, among others.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior on the platform.

The abuse detection at WhatsApp operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which it receives in the form of user reports and blocks.

A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time.