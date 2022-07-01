WhatsApp bans over 19 lakh Indian accounts2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 07:52 PM IST
WhatsApp bans over 19 lakh Indian accounts in May, as per the latest monthly report.
WhatsApp banned over 19 lakh Indian accounts in May as a result of complaints received from users via its channel for grievances and through its own system to prevent and detect violations, according to the most recent monthly report released by the messaging service.