WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July, highest in current fiscal

WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July, highest in current fiscal2 min read . 07:44 PM IST
- WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report informed, ‘between 1 July 2022 and 31 July 2022, 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned’
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly banned over 23.87 lakh Indian accounts in July. From the banned accounts, over 14 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users, the messaging platform said on Thursday and the July numbers are the highest seen so far in the current fiscal, news agency PTI report said.
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly banned over 23.87 lakh Indian accounts in July. From the banned accounts, over 14 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users, the messaging platform said on Thursday and the July numbers are the highest seen so far in the current fiscal, news agency PTI report said.
WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report informed, “between 1 July 2022 and 31 July 2022, 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users." In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp said it also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform.
WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report informed, “between 1 July 2022 and 31 July 2022, 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users." In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp said it also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform.
"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," the Meta-owned platform said in its latest monthly update.
"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," the Meta-owned platform said in its latest monthly update.
The user-safety report contains details of the complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as its own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform. "As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of July," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
The user-safety report contains details of the complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as its own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform. "As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of July," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
An Indian account is identified via the 91 phone number prefix. "The data shared...highlights the number of Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp between 1 July 2022 - 31 July 2022 using the...abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users via our 'Report' feature," it said.
An Indian account is identified via the 91 phone number prefix. "The data shared...highlights the number of Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp between 1 July 2022 - 31 July 2022 using the...abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users via our 'Report' feature," it said.
As many as 574 grievance reports were received, and 27 accounts were "actioned" during July 2022. Of the total reports received, 392 pertained to 'ban appeal' while others were in the categories of account support, product support and safety, among others. "We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report said.
As many as 574 grievance reports were received, and 27 accounts were "actioned" during July 2022. Of the total reports received, 392 pertained to 'ban appeal' while others were in the categories of account support, product support and safety, among others. "We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)