WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July, highest in current fiscal

As many as 574 grievance reports were received, and 27 accounts were "actioned" during July 2022. Of the total reports received, 392 pertained to 'ban appeal' while others were in the categories of account support, product support and safety, among others. "We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report said.

