WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh accounts in India in October

WhatsApp on Wednesday informed that they had banned 2.3 million accounts in the month of October. The instant messaging and voice-over-IP service provider also said that as many as 811,000 of these 2.3 million accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.
The latest monthly report suggests that WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October, according to the spokesperson.
In a statement released by the firm, 2,685,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned from the instant messaging service between 1 and 30 September this year. As many as 872,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.
The spokesperson said, "In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of October 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform."
According to the firm's statement, in addition to responding to and taking action on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deployed tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. It said, "We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred."
It said the abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: At registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks.
The statement from WhatsApp said a team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time.
Meanwile, Meta Platforms Inc. was slapped with a €265 million ($277 million) fine for failing to prevent the leak of the personal data of more than half a billion users of its Facebook service.
The Irish Data Protection Commission, the main privacy watchdog for Meta in the European Union, levied the fine following a probe that found the social-media company had failed to apply strict safeguards required under the bloc’s sweeping General Data Protection Regulation.
