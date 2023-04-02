WhatsApp bans over 4.5 million Indian accounts in February: Report

WhatsApp bans over 4.5 million Indian accounts in February: Report2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:13 AM IST
The account ban in February was higher than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month. As per the report, WhatsApp had banned 2.9 million accounts in January, 3.6 million accounts in December and 3.7 million accounts in November.
Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 4.5 million accounts in the month of February, the India monthly report of the popular messaging platform showed.
