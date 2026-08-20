WhatsApp confession, 3 bodies — Chilling details into Lucknow bankers' murder-suicide case

A WhatsApp confession and three dead bodies — In a chilling incident from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a bank employee allegedly shot his wife, also a banker, dead for “cheating” on her, before killing his sister and shooting himself on Thursday, August 20.
The victim, 37-year-old Divya Mishra, worked as a relationship manager in the ICICI Bank branch in Gomti Nagar. The incident reportedly took place at around 12:15 pm outside Divya's workplace.
According to police, Divya was in her car when her husband, Manas Bajpai, was allegedly waiting in an autorickshaw. He reportedly called her outside and shot her dead before fleeing the spot.
The accused was reportedly experiencing marital discord with Divya, police said. Hindustan Times (HT) reported that the couple's divorce case proceedings were underway.
After killing Divya, Manas uploaded a confessional WhatsApp story about his wife's murder, and revealed that he was going to kill his sister and himself next, according to a HT report.
“Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything,” he wrote.
Manas was subsequently traced to the Husaria area, where he allegedly shot his sister, Sheeba Bajpai, before turning the weapon on himself, the police added.
Soon after the incident, Pragya Mishra, the deceased ICICI staffer's sister, posted on Facebook: “I have just received a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... I pray to God to save my sister... @UPPolice @lkopolice @dgpup.”
ADCP (East) Amol Murkut, who reached the bank following the incident, said Divya had worked with the bank for the past three or four years. “The deceased woman's co-workers at the bank identified the attacker as her husband,” said the officer.
Senior police officers reached the spot, and forensic teams were examining the crime scene.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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