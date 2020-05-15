WhatsApp launches campaign to fight misinformation

NEW DELHI: With millions of fake videos, photos and text messages being exchanged on a daily basis, messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a digital campaign to fight misinformation, especially at a time when the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

The launch of the digital campaign ‘Check it before you share it’ comes a month after WhatsApp launched MyGov helpline to verify covid-19 related information and posts.

Users will be able to see these ads on Facebook and Instagram, and message the helpline with just one tap.

“People across the country are relying on WhatsApp to talk to their loved ones, doctors, teachers and businesses during this challenging time. Our priority is to empower people to directly connect with health officials and government agencies to rely on these credible sources to receive verified updates during the pandemic. This campaign helps convey our collective responsibility and the need to always verify before sharing information.“ said Shivnath Thukral, India head of public policy for WhatsApp.

This campaign is a powerful reminder of the fact that it is the responsibility of everyone to double check facts before forwarding messages. It urges users to gain more information about the messages they receive through various ways such as reaching out to MyGov helpline or search the web.

“We can all play a part in flattening the misinformation curve, and it all starts with being mindful of the information we choose to share with our communities and loved ones. Right information about Dos and Don’ts also helps in driving behavioural change, so very vital in dealing with this pandemic. We urge people to rely on the MyGov helpline and reach out for timely and reliable health information.“ said Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov and president & CEO, National e-Governance Division

WhatsApp has made product changes to address virality, partnered with governments and global institutions to empower users to have access to credible information, and stepped up fact checking.

