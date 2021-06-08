WhatsApp is working on a new feature — Flash Calls — that will verify user log-in on WhatsApp via an automated verification call instead of the six-digit verification code, according to news agency ANI.

The new feature, the report said, will let users log in to their WhatsApp account quickly and safely.

Also Read | WhatsApp new feature: Voice messages can be played faster. Here's how

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on the new feature in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.21.11.7 update, the news agency said citing other reports. This feature, currently under development, will be available in a future update.

However, the 'flash calls' feature will not be implemented on WhatsApp for iOS as Apple does not offer any public API to read the call history. This will act as an alternative to the regular six-digit code that is sent to users on their phone for verification.

Also Read | WhatsApp can delete your account after certain period of inactivity. But after how long?

Once the update is fully in, WhatsApp will call the user's phone number and then automatically end the call.

According to the report, the last phone number in the phone's log is equal to the number that gives the six-digit code, helping WhatsApp verify the user's identity. Given that this phone number is always unique, hackers will not be able to trick users.

WhatsApp, the report said, will need the user's permission to manage calls and access to his/her phone's call log to enable the feature. The 'flash call' feature is optional so users can continue logging into the messaging app via the six-digit code received via SMS or call.

WhatsApp will not use user call history for any other purposes and will only check the last entry, i.e. WhatsApp's automatic call, from the user's call history, the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.