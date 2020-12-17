WhatsApp offers new services amid intensifying  competition

Improving customer experience while engaging with businesses on WhatsApp is another focus area for the company. It will continue to invest in the business application programming interface, offering features and flexibility for the entire ecosystem in India to build customized customer experiences. “We want to make it easier for consumers to connect with and buy from their favourite businesses, both large and small, over our platform," Bose said. WhatsApp will continue to bring new features and tools to the WhatsApp Business app, designed especially to help small businesses and kirana stores grow and scale, he said.