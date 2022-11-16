WhatsApp Pay 'biggest failure' in India: Ashneer Grover trolls social media app

Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover on 16 November referred WhatsApp Pay as the "biggest failure" in India.
Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover on 16 November referred WhatsApp Pay as the "biggest failure" in India.
He not only criticised the tech product's inability to penetrate the country's massive UPI market, he also slammed the managers for not going in to the details which was very easy as the app was already present in almost every smartphone in the country.
He not only criticised the tech product's inability to penetrate the country's massive UPI market, he also slammed the managers for not going in to the details which was very easy as the app was already present in almost every smartphone in the country.
Taking to Twitter, Grover wrote, "WhatsApp Pay has to be the biggest failure in India as a tech product. Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA using UPI is as easy as sending a pic. It should have beaten @Paytm @PhonePe @GooglePay . Country managers can't win you markets - good riddance now !"
Taking to Twitter, Grover wrote, "WhatsApp Pay has to be the biggest failure in India as a tech product. Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA using UPI is as easy as sending a pic. It should have beaten @Paytm @PhonePe @GooglePay . Country managers can't win you markets - good riddance now !"
The ex-judge of business reality television series 'Shark Tank' India also shared a screenshot of WhatsApp's advertisement in the tweet's comment section and said that the firm should have invested on improving the payment services instead of posting the ad about it safety features.
The ex-judge of business reality television series 'Shark Tank' India also shared a screenshot of WhatsApp's advertisement in the tweet's comment section and said that the firm should have invested on improving the payment services instead of posting the ad about it safety features.
He wrote, "Yeh ad hi dekh lo - iska kya acahar daalega koi customer - itni ad WhatsApp Pay ki kar lete instead. Public policy uncle aur vakil babu dhanda chalayenge to aisa hi hoga."
He wrote, "Yeh ad hi dekh lo - iska kya acahar daalega koi customer - itni ad WhatsApp Pay ki kar lete instead. Public policy uncle aur vakil babu dhanda chalayenge to aisa hi hoga."
Previously associated with unicorns such as Bharat Pe and Grofers in leadership roles, Grover was among the most popular sharks on Shark Tank India. He was replaced by CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.
Previously associated with unicorns such as Bharat Pe and Grofers in leadership roles, Grover was among the most popular sharks on Shark Tank India. He was replaced by CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.