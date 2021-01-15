Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Whatsapp privacy case deferred to 18 Jan; judge recuses herself from hearing PIL
WhatsApp had informed users about the changes in its terms of service and public policy, through an in-app notification last week. (File Photo: Reuters)

Whatsapp privacy case deferred to 18 Jan; judge recuses herself from hearing PIL

2 min read . 12:29 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • Earlier this month, the messaging app updated its terms of service and informed users that information from interactions with businesses will henceforth be shared with Facebook and the businesses themselves

NEW DELHI: Justice Prathiba M Singh of Delhi high court on Friday recused herself from hearing a public interest litigation challenging the new WhatsApp privacy policy terms. As a result, the matter will now be heard by another bench on Monday, 18 January.

NEW DELHI: Justice Prathiba M Singh of Delhi high court on Friday recused herself from hearing a public interest litigation challenging the new WhatsApp privacy policy terms. As a result, the matter will now be heard by another bench on Monday, 18 January.

The revised privacy policy is in violation of fundamental rights, the plea has said. It has sought an injunction from the Delhi HC restraining WhatsApp from enforcing the updated policy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from today

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST

Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST

'Don't make mistake of testing Indian Army's patience': Gen Naravane's stern message to China

2 min read . 01:18 PM IST

The revised privacy policy is in violation of fundamental rights, the plea has said. It has sought an injunction from the Delhi HC restraining WhatsApp from enforcing the updated policy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from today

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST

Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST

'Don't make mistake of testing Indian Army's patience': Gen Naravane's stern message to China

2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

Earlier this month, the messaging app updated its terms of service and informed users that information from interactions with businesses will henceforth be shared with Facebook and the businesses themselves. As per the new terms of service, WhatsApp may use the information to “operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market" its services and offerings to users. WhatsApp has reiterated that personal conversations do not figure in this.

“And if WhatsApp is stating that it is now going to use the users data and share it with the largest social network in the world, which is embedded on every second website and collect data from there as well, the integration of this data will essentially mean that the user is perpetually under the surveillance of the Facebook group of companies," the plea said.

According to the plea, WhatsApp changed its privacy policy in "the most arbitrary manner and had made it compulsory for its users to accept its terms and conditions, failing which the accounts and services would be terminated after 8 February, 2021, for the respective user."

Filed by advocate Chaitanya Rohilla, the petition sought guidelines or directions to ensure that any change in privacy policy by the messaging app is carried out in accordance with the fundamental rights guaranteed in Part-III of the Constitution till such time that rules or guidelines are framed by the Centre.

It also sought directions to the ministry of electronics and information technology to ensure that Whatsapp does not share any data of its users with any third party or Facebook and its companies for any purpose whatsoever.

“It virtually gives a 360-degree profile into a person’s online activity. This level of insight into a person’s private and personal activities is done without any government oversight at present or regulatory supervision. Moreover, in the absence of a data protection authority, it leaves the users with a company’s own assurances and privacy policies," the plea said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.