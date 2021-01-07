WhatsApp privacy policy change to enable customised ads, content

WhatsApp can also help Facebook to target consumers in tier II and III towns which is around 70% of India's total internet population, argued Prashant Puri, co-founder and chief executive of digital marketing agency AdLift. "User data from WhatsApp translates into relevant ads which are not a nuisance to users therefore creating better reach and higher conversion rates. If Yatra.com, for instance, sends a user confirmation message on WhatsApp then that's a crucial data point for MakeMyTrip that can also target the same user," he added.