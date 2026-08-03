WhatsApp puts multiple accounts, including in India, under 24-hour review; users report sudden restrictions

WhatsApp on Monday (August 3) reportedly placed multiple user accounts, including some in India, under review for up to 24 hours, temporarily restricting access to all app features and prompting affected users to raise concerns on social media.

Several users reported that their accounts were unexpectedly flagged without prior notice, preventing them from using WhatsApp while the review process was underway, PTI stated.

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Accounts flagged for review The issue surfaced around 8 p.m. IST, when users began reporting that their accounts had been placed under review.

Affected users were shown a message on the app stating: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

The notification also included links to guidance on responsible use of WhatsApp and information about stolen phones and compromised accounts.

WhatsApp responds Responding to the issue, according to PTI, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company continuously works to prevent misuse of its platform but acknowledged that mistakes can occur.

"We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson said.

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The company did not specify how many accounts were affected or what triggered the reviews.

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Users seek help on social media Several affected users took to social media platform X to seek assistance after finding themselves unable to access the messaging service.

One user wrote: "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will 'typically be reviewed within 24 hours.' Help me urgently."

Another user, posting under the name Saloni, said: "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary."

Review process According to the in-app notification, WhatsApp reviews account activity and device information to determine whether an account complies with its Terms of Service. Users are typically informed of the outcome within 24 hours.

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As of Monday night, there was no indication from WhatsApp that the issue was part of a broader outage or whether the account reviews were linked to a specific enforcement action. PTI reported that the company said it would work to restore accounts quickly if they were flagged in error.

(With PTI inputs)

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