WhatsApp scam alert! Amul warns against fake ₹5,000 vouchers with ‘Amul Girl’. Here's what customers should do

Amul has alerted customers about a scam involving fake vouchers shared on WhatsApp and social media, featuring the Amul girl image. The cooperative has blacklisted misleading links and plans legal action against the scammers while urging customers to be cautious.

Riya R Alex
Published27 Jun 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Amul alerts the public about fraudulent vouchers circulating on social media.
Amul alerts the public about fraudulent vouchers circulating on social media. (X)

Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society Amul has warned customers regarding a scam where fake vouchers are being distributed on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. This scam features the popular ‘Amul girl’ image alongside the brand's logo, offering 5,000 to customers when they click a link.

In a post on the social media platform X, Amul issued a public interest advisory and wrote, “We wish to inform you a fake gift voucher message featuring the Amul Girl is being shared on WhatsApp and social media. This voucher has not been created by Amul.”

 

Also Read | UK Work Visa Scam: What is it and why has it left migrants stranded? Explained

The brand further said, “In the said message, a webpage link is autogenerated and is misleading the customers to fraudulent websites.”

 

Amul informed that they blacklisted many such links and will take legal action as well against the perpetrators of such a fraudulent scheme.

Also Read | Amul’s witty take on ‘Operation Sindoor’ gets netizens’ nod: ‘Send them PAKking'

What should customers do?

Amul has recommended three measures for customers to prevent falling victim to such scams.

  • Customers are urged to avoid clicking on any such links.
  • Upon receiving such a message or a link, customers must share the information alert with those who have shared the fake message with them.
  • For any further queries, customers can reach out via customer care toll-free mumber-1800 258 3333 or email to customercare@amul.coop.

Also Read | ‘Labour & Toil?’: Amul takes dig over 90-hour workweek, says ‘we stare at bread’

The latest Amul scam adds to a list of online scams across the country. In the 2023-24 annual report released by the Union Home Ministry, a total of 43,797 complaints regarding cyber frauds through WhatsApp were filed, with 22,680 complaints against Telegram and 19,800 regarding Instagram were filed for the first quarter of 2024, as Mint reported on January 1, 2025.

The report also stated that cybercriminals are increasingly using Google's services, including its advertising platform, to target victims. Google’s ad services enable offenders to run targeted adverts, often from overseas, leading to a rise in online fraud.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsIndiaWhatsApp scam alert! Amul warns against fake ₹5,000 vouchers with ‘Amul Girl’. Here's what customers should do
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.